Carpenter Technology Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Carpenter Technology Corporatio found using ticker (CRS) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53 and 38 with the average target price sitting at 43.5. With the stocks previous close at 38.65 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.5%. The 50 day MA is 31.93 and the 200 day MA is 34.88. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,853m. Visit the company website at: https://www.carpentertechnology.com

The potential market cap would be $2,086m based on the market concensus.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

