Carolina Financial Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 24.5% Upside

Carolina Financial Corporation found using ticker (CARO) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 35.16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.23 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.13 while the 200 day moving average is 36.09. The company has a market cap of $729m. Find out more information at: http://www.haveanicebank.com

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial leases, and consumer loans to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional firms. In addition, it offers mortgage banking services comprising orrespondent/wholesale mortgage and loan servicing. The company operates through a network of 61 full service branches and 2 loan production offices located in South and North Carolina. Carolina Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charleston, South Carolina.

