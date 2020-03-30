Carnival plc 19.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Carnival plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CCL) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Carnival plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 1180 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 19.3% from today’s opening price of 989.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1343.8 points and decreased 2661.8 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 4175 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 606.4 GBX.

Carnival plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,547.30 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 3,225.83. There are currently 182,536,832 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,215,496. Market capitalisation for LON:CCL is £7,166,216,904 GBP.

