Carnival plc 13.5% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Carnival plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CCL) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at UBS. Carnival plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 1000 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 13.5% from the opening price of 881.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 53.2 points and decreased 2741.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 4175 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 581 GBX.

Carnival plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,782.24 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 3,034.71. There are currently 182,536,832 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,397,250. Market capitalisation for LON:CCL is £7,020,631,645 GBP.

