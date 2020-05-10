Carnival Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 76.1% Upside

Carnival Corporation with ticker code (CCL) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 53 and 5 with a mean TP of 23.83. With the stocks previous close at 13.53 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 76.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 12.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,115m. Visit the company website at: http://www.carnivalcorp.com

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company’s ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. It also provides vacations to various cruise destinations, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. The company sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. It operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. As of January 28, 2020, the company operated 105 ships with 254,000 lower berths. Carnival Corporation & Plc was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn