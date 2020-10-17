Carnival Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.6% Upside

Carnival Corporation with ticker code (CCL) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 31 and 10 with a mean TP of 16.77. Now with the previous closing price of 14.02 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 15.84 while the 200 day moving average is 15.17. The market cap for the company is $12,686m. Visit the company website at: http://www.carnivalcorp.com

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company’s ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. It also provides vacations to various cruise destinations, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. The company sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. It operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. As of January 28, 2020, the company operated 105 ships with 254,000 lower berths. Carnival Corporation & Plc was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

