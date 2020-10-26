Carnival Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.4% Upside

Carnival Corporation found using ticker (CCL) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 31 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 16.77. Now with the previous closing price of 15.19 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.4%. The 50 day MA is 15.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.39. The company has a market cap of $13,874m. Visit the company website at: http://www.carnivalcorp.com

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company’s ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. It also provides vacations to various cruise destinations, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. The company sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. It operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. As of January 28, 2020, the company operated 105 ships with 254,000 lower berths. Carnival Corporation & Plc was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

