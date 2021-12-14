Carnival Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.7% Upside

Carnival Corporation found using ticker (CCL) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 18 and has a mean target at 29.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.28 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 52.7%. The day 50 moving average is 21.75 and the 200 day moving average is 24.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $21,380m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.carnivalcorp.com

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates 87 ships with 223,000 lower berths. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.