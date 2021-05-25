Carnival Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.2% Upside

Carnival Corporation with ticker code (CCL) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 41 and 14.7 and has a mean target at 28.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.17 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.2%. The day 50 moving average is 27.28 and the 200 day moving average is 23.59. The market capitalisation for the company is $33,216m. Company Website: http://www.carnivalcorp.com

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates 87 ships with 223,000 lower berths. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.