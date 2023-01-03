Carnival Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.3% Upside

Carnival Corporation found using ticker (CCL) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 10.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.08 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.99 and the 200 day moving average is 11.42. The market cap for the company is $10,479m. Visit the company website at: https://www.carnivalcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $13,553m based on the market concensus.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents, tour operators, vacation planners, and websites. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates 87 ships with 223,000 lower berths. Carnival Corporation & plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.