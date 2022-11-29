Carnival Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.9% Upside

Carnival Corporation found using ticker (CCL) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 6 with a mean TP of 12.06. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.73 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 23.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.74 and the 200 day MA is 12.73. The market cap for the company is $12,105m. Find out more information at: https://www.carnivalcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $15,004m based on the market concensus.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents, tour operators, vacation planners, and websites. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates 87 ships with 223,000 lower berths. Carnival Corporation & plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.