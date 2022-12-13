Carnival Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.8% Upside

Carnival Corporation with ticker code (CCL) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 22 and 6 and has a mean target at 10.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.87 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.68 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.1. The market cap for the company is $11,702m. Find out more information at: https://www.carnivalcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $14,367m based on the market concensus.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents, tour operators, vacation planners, and websites. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates 87 ships with 223,000 lower berths. Carnival Corporation & plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.