Carnival Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.6% Upside

Carnival Corporation with ticker code (CCL) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 18 calculating the mean target price we have 28.49. With the stocks previous close at 24.02 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.6%. The 50 day MA is 22.74 and the 200 day MA is 26.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $26,587m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.carnivalcorp.com

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates 87 ships with 223,000 lower berths. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.