Carnival Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Carnival Corporation found using ticker (CCL) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 14.7 calculating the average target price we see 28.48. With the stocks previous close at 28.13 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.2%. The 50 day MA is 28.56 and the 200 day MA is 25.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $31,133m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.carnivalcorp.com

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates 87 ships with 223,000 lower berths. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

