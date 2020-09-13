CarMax Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.8% Upside

CarMax Inc with ticker code (KMX) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 130 and 87 with a mean TP of 109.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 102.46 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.8%. The day 50 moving average is 103.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 84.52. The company has a market cap of $16,574m. Find out more information at: http://www.carmax.com

CarMax, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale. The company also provides reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with various financial institutions. As of February 29, 2020, it operated approximately 216 stores and 2 new car franchises. CarMax was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

