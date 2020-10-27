CarMax Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.7% Upside

CarMax Inc found using ticker (KMX) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 180 and 73 and has a mean target at 118.83. Now with the previous closing price of 90.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 30.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 96.78 and the 200 day MA is 91.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,569m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.carmax.com

CarMax, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale. The company also provides reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with various financial institutions. As of February 29, 2020, it operated approximately 216 stores and 2 new car franchises. CarMax was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

