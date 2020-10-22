CarMax Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.4% Upside

CarMax Inc with ticker code (KMX) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 180 and 73 and has a mean target at 118.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 91.13 this would imply there is a potential upside of 30.4%. The 50 day MA is 98.19 and the 200 day MA is 90.51. The market capitalisation for the company is $14,737m. Find out more information at: http://www.carmax.com

CarMax, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale. The company also provides reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with various financial institutions. As of February 29, 2020, it operated approximately 216 stores and 2 new car franchises. CarMax was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

