CarMax Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.6% Upside

CarMax Inc found using ticker (KMX) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 89 and 58 calculating the mean target price we have 79.27. Now with the previous closing price of 71.68 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.6%. The 50 day MA is 61.3 while the 200 day moving average is 85.13. The market cap for the company is $11,863m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.carmax.com

CarMax, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale. The company also provides reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with various financial institutions. As of February 29, 2020, it operated approximately 216 stores and 2 new car franchises. CarMax was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

