CarMax Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.1% Upside

CarMax Inc with ticker code (KMX) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 200 and 75 calculating the average target price we see 149.45. With the stocks previous close at 136.98 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 130.74 and the 200 day MA is 128.25. The market cap for the company is $22,894m. Company Website: http://www.carmax.com

CarMax, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions. The company also provides reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with various financial institutions. As of February 28, 2021, it operated approximately 220 used car stores and 1 new car franchises. CarMax was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.