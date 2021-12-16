CarMax Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.2% Upside

CarMax Inc with ticker code (KMX) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 185 and 90 calculating the average target price we see 152.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 141.31 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 142.62 and the 200 day moving average is 132.17. The market capitalisation for the company is $23,018m. Visit the company website at: https://www.carmax.com

CarMax, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions. The company also provides reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with various financial institutions. As of February 28, 2021, it operated approximately 220 used car stores and 1 new car franchises. CarMax was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.