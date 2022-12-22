CarMax Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.8% Upside

CarMax Inc found using ticker (KMX) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 30 with the average target price sitting at 72.29. With the stocks previous close at 59.37 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 64.56 and the 200 day MA is 85.39. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,318m. Visit the company website at: https://www.carmax.com

The potential market cap would be $10,128m based on the market concensus.

CarMax, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions. The company also provides reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with various financial institutions. As of February 28, 2022, it operated approximately 230 used car stores. CarMax was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.