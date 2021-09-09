CarMax Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.8% Upside

CarMax Inc with ticker code (KMX) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 200 and 75 with a mean TP of 149.45. With the stocks previous close at 126.92 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.8%. The day 50 moving average is 130.54 and the 200 day moving average is 127.13. The company has a market capitalisation of $21,408m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.carmax.com

CarMax, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions. The company also provides reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with various financial institutions. As of February 28, 2021, it operated approximately 220 used car stores and 1 new car franchises. CarMax was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.