CarMax Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.3% Upside

CarMax Inc found using ticker (KMX) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 146 and 73 with the average target price sitting at 111.86. Now with the previous closing price of 96.16 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 93.57 and the 200 day MA is 112.7. The company has a market cap of $15,377m. Company Website: https://www.carmax.com

The potential market cap would be $17,888m based on the market concensus.

CarMax, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions. The company also provides reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with various financial institutions. As of February 28, 2022, it operated approximately 230 used car stores. CarMax was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.