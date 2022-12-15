Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

CarMax Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

CarMax Inc with ticker code (KMX) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 48 and has a mean target at 74.71. With the stocks previous close at 67.18 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.2%. The 50 day MA is 64.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 86.44. The company has a market cap of $10,699m. Visit the company website at: https://www.carmax.com

The potential market cap would be $11,898m based on the market concensus.

CarMax, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions. The company also provides reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with various financial institutions. As of February 28, 2022, it operated approximately 230 used car stores. CarMax was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

