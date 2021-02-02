CarMax Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential .3% Upside

CarMax Inc found using ticker (KMX) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 165 and 73 calculating the mean target price we have 118.15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 117.78 this indicates there is a potential upside of .3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 104.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 99.47. The company has a market cap of $19,003m. Visit the company website at: http://www.carmax.com

CarMax, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale. The company also provides reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with various financial institutions. As of February 29, 2020, it operated approximately 216 stores and 2 new car franchises. CarMax was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.