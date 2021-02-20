CarMax Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -.4% Downside

CarMax Inc with ticker code (KMX) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 165 and 73 with the average target price sitting at 122. Given that the stocks previous close was at 122.51 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 115.42 while the 200 day moving average is 101.84. The company has a market cap of $19,544m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.carmax.com

CarMax, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale. The company also provides reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with various financial institutions. As of February 29, 2020, it operated approximately 216 stores and 2 new car franchises. CarMax was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.