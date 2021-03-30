Carlisle Companies Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.2% Upside

Carlisle Companies Incorporated found using ticker (CSL) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 188 and 160 calculating the average target price we see 177.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 167.45 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 152.93 while the 200 day moving average is 143.71. The market cap for the company is $8,762m. Find out more information at: http://www.carlisle.com

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment produces building envelopes for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing products, rigid foam insulations, spray polyurethane foam, architectural metal products, heating, ventilation and air conditioning hardware and sealants, waterproofing products, and air and vapor barrier systems. The Carlisle Interconnect Technologies segment produces wires and cables for the commercial aerospace, military and defense electronics, medical device, industrial, and test and measurement markets. It also offers sensors, connectors, contacts, cable assemblies, complex harnesses, racks, trays, and installation kits, as well as engineering and certification services. The Carlisle Fluid Technologies segment produces engineered liquid products, powder products, sealants and adhesives finishing equipment, and integrated system solutions for spraying, pumping, mixing, metering, and curing of coatings used in the automotive manufacture, general industrial, protective coating, wood, and specialty and automotive refinishing markets. The Carlisle Brake & Friction segment provides duty brakes, and clutch and transmission products for the construction, agriculture, mining, aircraft, on-highway, and other industrial markets. The company sells its products under the Carlisle, Binks, DeVilbiss, Ransburg, BGK, MS Powder, Hawk, Wellman, Thermax, Tri-Star, LHi Technology, Providien, SynTec, Weatherbond, Hunter Panels, Resitrix, Hertalan, Insulfoam, and Velvetouch brands. Carlisle Companies Incorporated was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.