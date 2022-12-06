Carlisle Companies Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.8% Upside

Carlisle Companies Incorporated with ticker code (CSL) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 360 and 330 with the average target price sitting at 350. With the stocks previous close at 259.73 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 34.8%. The 50 day MA is 264.48 and the 200 day moving average is 262.69. The company has a market cap of $13,225m. Find out more information at: https://www.carlisle.com

The potential market cap would be $17,821m based on the market concensus.