Capstone Turbine Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 251.2% Upside

Capstone Turbine Corporation found using ticker (CPST) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 1.5 with the average target price sitting at 4.25. With the stocks previous close at 1.21 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 251.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.68 and the 200 day moving average is 2.87. The company has a market capitalisation of $11m. Visit the company website at: http://www.capstoneturbine.com

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The company’s microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and provides after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. Capstone Turbine Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.

