Capstone Turbine Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -16.7% Downside

Capstone Turbine Corporation found using ticker (CPST) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 6.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.8 this would indicate that there is a downside of -16.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.65 and the 200 day MA is 4.23. The market cap for the company is $89m. Visit the company website at: http://www.capstoneturbine.com

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The company’s microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for use in hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; integrated heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and offers after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Van Nuys, California.