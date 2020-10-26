Capstead Mortgage Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.8% Upside

Capstead Mortgage Corporation found using ticker (CMO) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 6.5 with a mean TP of 6.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.66 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.8%. The 50 day MA is 5.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.59. The market cap for the company is $547m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.capstead.com

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

