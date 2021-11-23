Capstead Mortgage Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.5% Upside

Capstead Mortgage Corporation found using ticker (CMO) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 6.5 calculating the average target price we see 6.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.34 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.53. The market cap for the company is $634m. Company Website: http://www.capstead.com

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.