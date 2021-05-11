Twitter
Capstead Mortgage Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Capstead Mortgage Corporation found using ticker (CMO) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 6.5 and has a mean target at 6.75. Now with the previous closing price of 6.49 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.0%. The day 50 moving average is 6.4 while the 200 day moving average is 5.92. The market cap for the company is $630m. Find out more information at: http://www.capstead.com

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

