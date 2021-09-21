Capstead Mortgage Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.9% Downside

Capstead Mortgage Corporation with ticker code (CMO) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 6.5 calculating the average target price we see 6.83. With the stocks previous close at 6.96 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.72 and the 200 day MA is 6.45. The market capitalisation for the company is $674m. Visit the company website at: http://www.capstead.com

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.