Capricor Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 333.3% Upside

Capricor Therapeutics with ticker code (CAPR) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 4 with the average target price sitting at 6.5. Now with the previous closing price of 1.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 333.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.25 while the 200 day moving average is 1.72. The company has a market cap of $13m. Company Website: http://www.capricor.com

Capricor Therapeutics, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of biological therapies for the treatment of diseases, with a focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy, or DMD, and other medical conditions. The company’s development stage drug candidates for cardiosphere-derived cells include CAP-1002 that completed phase I/II clinical trial in subjects with DMD; phase I clinical trial for treating heart failure; and phase I/II clinical trial in subjects with myocardial infarction. It is also developing CAP-2003 that is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

