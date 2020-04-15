Capricor Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 301.2% Upside

Capricor Therapeutics with ticker code (CAPR) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 6.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.62 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 301.2%. The day 50 moving average is 1.24 and the 200 day MA is 1.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $15m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.capricor.com

Capricor Therapeutics, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of biological therapies for the treatment of diseases, with a focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy, or DMD, and other medical conditions. The company’s development stage drug candidates for cardiosphere-derived cells include CAP-1002 that completed phase I/II clinical trial in subjects with DMD; phase I clinical trial for treating heart failure; and phase I/II clinical trial in subjects with myocardial infarction. It is also developing CAP-2003 that is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

