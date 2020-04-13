Capricor Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 265.2% Upside

Capricor Therapeutics with ticker code (CAPR) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 6.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.78 this indicates there is a potential upside of 265.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $15m. Visit the company website at: http://www.capricor.com

Capricor Therapeutics, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of biological therapies for the treatment of diseases, with a focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy, or DMD, and other medical conditions. The company’s development stage drug candidates for cardiosphere-derived cells include CAP-1002 that completed phase I/II clinical trial in subjects with DMD; phase I clinical trial for treating heart failure; and phase I/II clinical trial in subjects with myocardial infarction. It is also developing CAP-2003 that is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

