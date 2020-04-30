Capricor Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 156.9% Upside

Capricor Therapeutics with ticker code (CAPR) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 4 with a mean TP of 6.5. Now with the previous closing price of 2.53 this indicates there is a potential upside of 156.9%. The day 50 moving average is 1.46 while the 200 day moving average is 1.64. The market capitalisation for the company is $21m. Find out more information at: http://www.capricor.com

Capricor Therapeutics, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of biological therapies for the treatment of diseases, with a focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy, or DMD, and other medical conditions. The company’s development stage drug candidates for cardiosphere-derived cells include CAP-1002 that completed phase I/II clinical trial in subjects with DMD; phase I clinical trial for treating heart failure; and phase I/II clinical trial in subjects with myocardial infarction. It is also developing CAP-2003 that is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn