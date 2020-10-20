Capital Senior Living Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential -18.0% Downside

Capital Senior Living Corporati found using ticker (CSU) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.5 and 0.5 with the average target price sitting at 0.5. Now with the previous closing price of 0.61 this would imply there is a potential downside of -18.0%. The day 50 moving average is 0.64 while the 200 day moving average is 0.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $20m. Visit the company website at: http://www.capitalsenior.com

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes. It also offers assisted living services consist of personal care services, such as assistance with activities of daily living, including ambulation, bathing, dressing, eating, grooming, personal hygiene, and monitoring or assistance with medications; support services, including meals, assistance with social and recreational activities, laundry, general housekeeping, maintenance, and transportation services; and supplemental services, which include extra transportation, personal maintenance, and extra laundry, as well as special care services for residents with various forms of dementia. In addition, the company provides memory care services; and home care services through third-party providers. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 126 senior housing communities in 23 states with an aggregate capacity of approximately 16,000 residents, including 80 owned and 46 leased senior housing communities. Capital Senior Living Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

