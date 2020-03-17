Capital & Regional plc 80.7% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Capital & Regional plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CAL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Capital & Regional plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 150 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 80.7% from today’s opening price of 83 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 122.3 points and decreased 179.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 302.5 GBX while the 52 week low is 69.92 GBX.

Capital & Regional plc has a 50 day moving average of 222.63 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 212.49. There are currently 103,884,038 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 81,035. Market capitalisation for LON:CAL is £75,856,121 GBP.

