Capital One Financial Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

Capital One Financial Corporati with ticker code (COF) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 127 and 47.3 calculating the mean target price we have 84.34. Now with the previous closing price of 78.55 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 73.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to 65.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $36,394m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.capitalone.com

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company offers non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, such as checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. It also provides credit card loans; auto, home, and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, and small-ticket commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through the Internet and mobile banking, as well as through CafÃ©s, ATMs, and branches located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

