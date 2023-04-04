Capital One Financial Corporati – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 21.4% Upside Potential

Capital One Financial Corporati which can be found using ticker (COF) now have 19 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 162 and 79 with the average target price sitting at $116.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at $96.16 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 21.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $105.94 while the 200 day moving average is $103.29. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $36,837m. Find out more information at: https://www.capitalone.com

The potential market cap would be $44,717m based on the market consensus.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.