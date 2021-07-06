Capital One Financial Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

Capital One Financial Corporati found using ticker (COF) have now 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 210 and 145 calculating the average target price we see 171.83. Now with the previous closing price of 157.15 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 159.2 and the 200 day MA is 132.38. The market cap for the company is $71,064m. Find out more information at: http://www.capitalone.com

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafÃ©s, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.