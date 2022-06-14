Capital One Financial Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.8% Upside

Capital One Financial Corporati found using ticker (COF) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 207 and 86 with the average target price sitting at 166.37. Now with the previous closing price of 112.58 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 47.8%. The day 50 moving average is 126.5 and the 200 day moving average is 145.82. The company has a market capitalisation of $42,060m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.capitalone.com

The potential market cap would be $62,157m based on the market concensus.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.