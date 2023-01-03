Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Capital One Financial Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Capital One Financial Corporati found using ticker (COF) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 171 and 81 with a mean TP of 123.06. Now with the previous closing price of 92.67 this indicates there is a potential upside of 32.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 98.86 while the 200 day moving average is 110.38. The company has a market cap of $35,483m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.capitalone.com

The potential market cap would be $47,119m based on the market concensus.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

