Capital One Financial Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.9% Upside

Capital One Financial Corporati found using ticker (COF) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 171 and 68 with the average target price sitting at 126.91. Now with the previous closing price of 96.25 this would imply there is a potential upside of 31.9%. The 50 day MA is 102.04 and the 200 day moving average is 122.14. The company has a market cap of $37,445m. Company Website: https://www.capitalone.com

The potential market cap would be $49,373m based on the market concensus.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.