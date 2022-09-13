Capital One Financial Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.1% Upside

Capital One Financial Corporati with ticker code (COF) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 173 and 86 and has a mean target at 138.76. Now with the previous closing price of 108.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.1%. The day 50 moving average is 108.94 and the 200 day MA is 129.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $42,139m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.capitalone.com

The potential market cap would be $53,981m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.