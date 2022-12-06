Capital One Financial Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.4% Upside

Capital One Financial Corporati found using ticker (COF) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 171 and 81 calculating the average target price we see 123.51. With the stocks previous close at 97.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 99.86 and the 200 day moving average is 114.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $36,269m. Company Website: https://www.capitalone.com

The potential market cap would be $45,855m based on the market concensus.