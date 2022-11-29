Capital One Financial Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.5% Upside

Capital One Financial Corporati found using ticker (COF) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 171 and 77 calculating the mean target price we have 124.56. With the stocks previous close at 101.72 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.5%. The day 50 moving average is 99.81 and the 200 day MA is 116.35. The company has a market cap of $38,010m. Find out more information at: https://www.capitalone.com

The potential market cap would be $46,544m based on the market concensus.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.