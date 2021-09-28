Capital One Financial Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

Capital One Financial Corporati with ticker code (COF) now have 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 212 and 145 with a mean TP of 182.85. Given that the stocks previous close was at 166.17 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 165.16 and the 200 day MA is 153.82. The market cap for the company is $75,732m. Find out more information at: http://www.capitalone.com

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafÃ©s, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.